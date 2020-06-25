5 Superstars who have never turned face in WWE

Although most WWE Superstars sway between their babyface and heel personas, these 5 have always remained the bad guys.

Four of these Superstars are currently active, but it is hard to see them turning face anytime soon.

Atharva Papnoi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

Adam Cole BAY BAY!

As pro wrestling fans, we have seen our favorite Superstars sway between their good and bad sides throughout their careers. A WWE Superstar's push in the company is always based on how well their character does among the fans. If a wrestler's gimmick grows stale over time, he/she is more than likely to turn face or heel to get a renewed push.

We have seen some of the most popular babyfaces in WWE history like 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock turn evil at some point in their careers. Cena did it with his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' gimmick in the early 2000s while Hulk Hogan shocked the wrestling world when he turned heel and formed the nWo (New World Order) in 1996. On the flip side, we have also seen villains like Ted DiBiase, Randy Orton, Edge get pushes as the good guys.

If we talk about WWE's recent history, we have witnessed the likes of Daniel Bryan, Bayley, and Seth Rollins make smooth transitions to heels in order to keep their characters fresh. We have also seen the likes of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntrye, AJ Styles turn face for the same reason.

Thus, it is surprising when a Superstar remains the bad guy for an extended period of time. On that note, here are five such WWE Superstars who have never turned babyface in WWE.

#5 Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett

When you talk about WWE Superstars who didn't live up to their potential, Wade Barrett's name has got to be on the list. Although the Brit did win the Intercontinental Championship five times and the King of the Ring tournament in 2015, Barrett failed to win the WWE World Championship, something he was tipped to do when he led Nexus' invasion of RAW in 2010.

Barrett created a lot of hype during his initial days on the main roster, most memorably feuding with John Cena and even forcing the Leader of the Cenation to join the Nexus after winning their match at Hell in a Cell in 2010. Barrett was one of the top heels of the company at that time and even challenged for the WWE Championship on three occasions.

Eventually, his character lost steam and he had to change his gimmick to "Bad News Barrett" - another heel who used to deliver "bad news" to the roster. After winning King of the Ring in 2015, he became "King Barrett" - yet another arrogant heel, before his eventual release from the company in 2016.

One can only imagine if adopting a babyface gimmick sometime during his run could have changed his fortunes. It is hard to see WWE re-signing Wade Barrett anytime soon.

