5 Superstars who have never turned heel in WWE

Although most WWE Superstars sway between their babyface and heel personas, these 5 have always remained the good guys.

Three of these Superstars are currently active on the main roster.

Rey Mysterio has always been a babyface

Pro wrestling is a game of gimmicks, characters, and storylines. Character development and abilities on the microphone are as important as, if not more so, in-ring skills for WWE Superstars. Over the course of its rich history, we have seen WWE Superstars sway between their good and bad sides regularly throughout their careers.

Even the most charismatic babyfaces in WWE over the years like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena have occasionally have been the bad guys at some point in their careers, and it can be argued that without having a heel run, they wouldn't have got the popularity they did as the crowd favorites.

If we look at WWE's recent history, we have seen Superstars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens get huge pops when they turned face because of their tremendous work as heels in the past. On the flip side, we have seen Superstars like Daniel Bryan, Bayley, and Sami Zayn embrace their dark sides when their babyface characters lost steam on WWE TV.

Thus, it is surprising that some WWE Superstars have never turned heel and they still remained popular amongst the fans. Here we have a look at five such wrestlers.

#5 Apollo Crews

Crews is the current United States champion

Apollo Crews' journey to winning his first title in WWE has been one of the most memorable moments from this Pandemic Era, so to speak. The 32-year-old won the United States Championship from Andrade last month on the May 25 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Crews has a unique style of wrestling as he can perform high-flying moves and also outpower most of his opponents. Hence, it has always been surprising that up until now, Crews hadn't got a major push since making his main roster debut against Tyler Breeze in 2016. In the past couple of years, Crews was primarily used as an enhancement talent.

Crews has been a babyface ever since making his WWE debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. At various points in his main roster run, fans have wanted him to turn heel to bring some much-needed depth and intrigue to his character and make him a relevant competitor on the main roster again.

However, we have never seen that happen and it is unlikely that we will see it anytime soon as Apollo Crews is enjoying a babyface title run and looks set to defend it with integrity in the near future.

