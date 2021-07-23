5 Superstars who have never had a WWE/Universal title match

Although they have spent many years in WWE, these five superstars never had a chance to compete for the two major titles.

These five WWE Superstars have held titles throughout their careers. Some of them were part of successful tag teams and got to see their partners get shots at the major titles. Others were privileged to carry singles titles but never had the opportunity to fight for the top ones.

Today, only one of the five superstars is sure to get off this list soon. The other four seem far away from the WWE and Universal Championship title pictures and might have to wait for later opportunities.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have never had a WWE/Universal title match

#5. WWE Superstar Big E

Mr. Money in the Bank Big E

Big E has made a big name for himself in WWE since his debut on NXT in August 2012. He has won many titles throughout his career. Big E is a former NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and multi-time Tag Team Champion.

As part of The New Day, Big E witnessed his partner Kofi Kingston become the WWE Champion in 2019. Kingston has had many opportunities to fight for the top titles in WWE. Kofi's latest came at the Money in the Bank 2021 PPV, when he challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship but came up short.

this picture is so pure and wholesome :,) i’m so happy for big e #MITB pic.twitter.com/a8pFmi17Ft — sara ◉ — 𝙛𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙘 (@embracethvision) July 19, 2021

Despite his partner getting all these shots at the major titles, Big E never received a shot at any of the two championships. Big E's last title shot came for the Intercontinental Championship when he competed in a fatal four-way against Apollo Crews, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last May.

Big E is sure to get off this list very soon. The former Tag Team Champion has captured the Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank. The SmackDown Superstar now has the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title within the next 12 months.

This just made me make so much noise, I’m pretty sure my next door neighbours banged on the wall telling me to shut up 😂!



The best and absolutely right call. Big E for champ 2021! 🎉 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NqK9RT6uUN — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) July 19, 2021

Although Roman Reigns seems to have a huge challenge ahead after his confrontation with John Cena at Money in the Bank, The Tribal Chief should be aware of Big E. After nearly a decade in WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion seems eager to get his hands on his first major title.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain