5 Superstars who could be the next NXT Champion     

WWE NXT 2.0 has been in search of its identity since their rebrand. They have established a crop of new talent that has slowly been gaining traction and making a name for themselves. This has been essential to helping the brand take shape following the dawning of a new era.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has become a standard bearer for the roster and has been working to create his final boss image. With these brand new competitors trying to find their place, it becomes a question of who will step up and be the next to claim the top prize. Whether it be the new superstars or established superstars who have been in the waiting, the pool is deep.

NXT WarGames is on the horizon this coming Sunday. This should mark a landscape shift for the entire brand. It will separate which superstars are on the rise and which will fall by the wayside. In this article, let's take a look at the five superstars who could be the next NXT Champion.

#5. Solo Sikoa - NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 has a few gifted athletes that just so happen to be second-generation superstars or from wrestling families. Solo Sikoa made his debut for the brand and has quickly become one of the more intimidating forces on the roster. The Samoan street fighter has made short work of any opposition ahead of him and is on an impressive undefeated streak.

Sikoa is the brother of the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso. Like the Bloodline members, he is also cousin to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With the blood of WWE royalty running through his veins, one has to expect greatness from this second-generation competitor.

Solo Sikoa is just getting his career started, but fans have to think that he could be in the running for the top spot on the developmental brand. Since it is still early in his run, he can't rank higher on this list. Just don't be surprised when Sikoa has the NXT Championship wrapped around his waist.

