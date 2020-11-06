Simply put, the United States Championship has become the most boring championship in WWE again, and at the moment the WWE creative team doesn't seem to have any plans on changing that.

With each of the last five title holders being more forgettable than the last, much of the prestige that the championship once held is long gone. At this point the belt is possibly in a worse position than the pre-2015 John Cena reign. A time when WWE has basically completely forgot that the United States Championship even existed.

At this point, the strap feels more like trophy. Completely pointless and carried around aimlessly, rather than a title that is defended proudly. Its current occupant, Bobby Lashley, is getting absolutely nothing from holding onto the belt since defeating Apollo Crews at WWE's Payback pay-per-view. Instead Lashley has found himself facing the same people on Monday Night RAW over and over again. While Lashley's role in The Hurt Business has kept him relevant, the title he hold has felt more like a pesky distraction to other opportunities for the big man.

Overall the stock of the WWE United States Championship continues to plummet, and it is in serious help. With that said, here are five WWE Superstars who could do more with the United States Championship and who deserve to be the next champ.

#5) (Matt) Riddle as WWE U.S. Champ

Besides Riddle losing his first name and losing matches on Monday Night RAW, what else has been new with Riddle? Riddle's time on WWE's main roster started on a strong note, moving to SmackDown and going right into a feud with AJ Styles. But Riddle soon found himself stuck in a dead-end program with King Corbin.

People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 29, 2020

Riddle was moved to WWE's RAW brand for a reason, as the midcard on Monday nights was super light, and desperate for reinforcements. Gifted with an ability to produce great matches, and an entertaining personality to match, Riddle is a great candidate to bring back eyes to the WWE United States Championship.

Plus, in contrast to current champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle has the advantage of being a straight solo act. With that his US title reign will not get lost in the shuffle with side storylines.