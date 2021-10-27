5 Superstars who shouldn't be the next WWE Champion

Big E is the reigning, defending WWE Champion, and it's been close to two months since it happened. The company handled him well leading to his world title win.

The plan to push him as a top singles star was clear when he was separated from The New Day in the 2020 Draft. It only took him two months to win the Intercontinental Championship, and in 2021, he became Mr. Money in the Bank.

Since Big E was never going to be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns, he set his sights on RAW, making his intentions clear beforehand. Fans assumed that he was just throwing a wrench in to cause chaos and lead to questions, but he did exactly as he said.

Once Bobby Lashley retained the WWE title against Randy Orton, Big E came out and cashed in the briefcase. He won the title and retained it against Bobby Lashley before doing exactly the same against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2021.

Post-Draft, RAW has quite a fresh faces and contenders. This was exemplified on the 25th October episode of the Red brand when the contenders were revealed to be some of the biggest newcomers - Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

We look at five superstars on the Monday Night RAW roster who shouldn't become the next WWE Champion:

#5. Damian Priest - Not ready for the WWE Championship just yet

The reigning United States Champion Damian Priest has had an incredible 2021. He debuted on the main roster in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, and it's only been uphill for The Archer Of Infamy since then.

He benefited a great deal from his on-screen pairing with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Priest would be involved in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Bunny to beat The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny was praised heavily, with the bout being considered by many as the greatest celebrity match in WrestleMania history. What seems to be certain is the fact that it was the best individual celebrity performance at The Show of Shows.

After that, Priest would continue to pick up momentum, culminating four months later at SummerSlam 2021, where he won the United States Championship. He's been one of the most-pushed superstars in WWE this year, and the company has shown no signs of slowing down.

While it's an obvious pick, it's still too soon for Damian Priest to be involved in the WWE title picture, let alone win it.

