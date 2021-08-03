5 Superstars who could have been a perfect fit for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House in WWE

Pro wrestling fans were left shocked at the announcement of WWE releasing Bray Wyatt from his contract a few days ago. A former two-time Universal Champion, Wyatt is widely considered as one of the most creative minds in this business today. Throughout his WWE career, he proved this again and again by reinventing himself.

His most recent gimmick debuted in 2019 where he returned to the company in a new avatar: an ever-smiling host of the Firefly Fun House who later introduced us to his sinister alter-ego, The Fiend. The Firefly Fun House segments were highly applauded by everyone for the level of creativity and subtle details in them, helping establish this new gimmick of Wyatt.

Unfortunately, with the release of Wyatt, we might never see a Firefly Fun House segment again. That leaves us with so many dream scenarios which we could have witnessed.

Last year, we saw Alexa Bliss join hands with Bray Wyatt and appear in the Firefly Fun House. Here are five more superstars who could have been a perfect fit for the Firefly Fun House. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Paige could've made an on-screen return in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House consisted of several puppets which were nods to several elements of his WWE career. One of the puppets was Abby the Witch, widely considered by many to be a version of Sister Abigail, Wyatt's true source of power.

One top superstar who was speculated to play Sister Abigail alongside Bray Wyatt was Paige. The former Divas Champion had an impressive yet relatively short career in WWE that ended due to her injuries. However, she has since appeared in multiple non-wrestling on-screen roles for the company.

She could have been an interesting addition to the Firefly Fun House, as she could've added a whole new element to it. Additionally, she wouldn't even have had to step in the ring and could have just been a side character in the story arc of Bray Wyatt.

