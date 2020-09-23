5 Superstars who praised Vince McMahon and WWE after leaving the company 

WWE is currently the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world. The dream of numerous pro wrestlers from all around the world is to bag a contract with Vince McMahon's promotion and achieve worldwide fame and glory, but only a select few manage to reach that elusive goal.

WWE has been producing content for decades on end, and has been home to some of the biggest Superstars in the industry. Wrestlers always talk about how grateful they are for being a part of WWE, but that doesn't mean that they praise Vince McMahon or WWE when they exit the company or are released.

Several Superstars have criticised WWE following their exit from the company, but there are rare exceptions when a Superstar had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon or WWE. Here, we will take a look at five such Superstars who praised Vince McMahon and WWE after leaving the company.

#5 Miro thankful to Vince McMahon and WWE following his WWE exit

Miro

After spending 6 years on the main roster, Miro was released by WWE earlier this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans weren't happy with Miro's final few months in WWE, as they were displeased with WWE's treatment of The Bulgarian Brute. After his WWE exit, Miro became more active on social media, and during one of his Q&A sessions with fans, Miro responded to a fan who asked him whether he disliked WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, or WWE.

Miro said that there is no reason to dislike neither, and went on to praise them for providing him with a platform to live his dream.

They gave me a platform to live my dream. What’s there to dislike https://t.co/qMXStmKv73 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 30, 2020

Miro also stated at one point after his WWE exit that he is done with pro-wrestling. This turned out to be a lie to swerve the fans, as he made his way to AEW soon after. Miro was revealed as the best man for Kip Sabian's wedding to Penelope Ford.