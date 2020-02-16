5 Superstars Randy Orton could target next

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will Randy Orton target next after his beatdowns on Edge and Matt Hardy?

Randy Orton absolutely shocked the WWE Universe by attacking Edge the night after the Royal Rumble and has been taking names ever since. In fact, his latest victim, Matt Hardy, ended up having his head sandwiched between two chairs after Orton snapped and decided to take out his anger on the former tag team champion.

Not only was this the second career that Orton has tried to end in a matter of three weeks, it was also a sign that WWE may use this storytelling device as a way to move things forward not only leading up to a match with Edge, but for Orton's persona in general going into the future. Whether that continues or not remains to be seen, but the possibility is definitely there for this to happen again.

With that being said and a lot of time to fill between now and WrestleMania 36, where Edge and Randy Orton will presumably have their big match, here are 5 Superstars that Orton could target next. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think of the storyline so far.

#5 Sting

What if Sting crossed paths with Randy Orton on RAW?

Randy Orton has been destroying WWE veterans left and right over the last couple of weeks, but one has to wonder if the company is interested in upping the ante a little bit. For example, what if WWE was willing to bring in someone like Sting and have Orton attack him during an episode of RAW?

If nothing else, it fits the theme of what the company seems to be trying to do here and could raise the stakes ahead of the seemingly imminent match between Orton and Edge. In fact, with the company needing a few more stop gaps between now and WrestleMania 36, it makes perfect sense for WWE to build up Orton's list of victims in order to make his eventual defeat all the more satisfying.

In the end, it's going to take a while to get to WrestleMania and they can bide time by having Orton trying to end, or even actually ending, multiple careers. It could be a genius way to further this storyline. It might even be a great chance to get some more WWE legends on television and hopefully give the company a pop in the ratings. Plus, it harkens back to his old "Legend Killer" persona, which so many fans remember as possibly his best character work in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT