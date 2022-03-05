5 superstars with surprisingly bad WrestleMania records

Every WWE Superstar wants their WrestleMania moment. It’s not just an annoying Michael Cole tagline, but a genuine career milestone the company has to offer.

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event in the world. Naturally, the performers want to showcase their very best when it rolls around. Perhaps more importantly, they would like to win and etch their names into the history books.

While no superstar can expect to match The Undertaker's streak, a win-loss record at the Show of Shows is an important statistic in any wrestler's legacy. However, success under the ’Mania lights sometimes eludes even the very best in the business.

Here are five elite superstars who surprisingly have a bad WrestleMania record.

#5. The Nature Boy flounders on the Grandest Stage of Them All

Flair was an elite competitor, but ran out of luck on wrestling's biggest stage

Ric Flair needs no introduction to the WWE Universe. He is a 16-time World Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He is also one of the four faces on wrestling's Mount Rushmore for most fans, critics, and wrestlers, which says it all, really.

Yet despite his towering achievements, Flair finds himself holding a WrestleMania record of 1-4. Having won only 20% of his matches at The Show of Shows is a pretty damning statistic on and otherwise historic career record.

The Nature Boy’s only victory at the Showcase of the Immortals came when Evolution beat The Rock 'n' Sock Connection at WrestleMania 20. His losses, on the other hand, have all been in high-profile encounters with elite athletes.

Defeats to Randy Savage, The Undertaker, Rob Van Dam and Shawn Michaels have given him a lackluster record at 'Mania, to say the least.

#4. Repeated heartbreak for HBK

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. He is also quite possibly the greatest technician to have stepped foot in a ring. But despite being known as Mr. WrestleMania, his record there is substandard.

Indeed, Michaels has six wins and 11 defeats at ’Mania. Nicknames aside, that is still far from an impressive record given HBK's resume. However, he can take pride in the fact that he's showcased elite levels of his craft every time he's stepped into the spotlight.

Of course, his losses haven't been against inferior talents. Michaels has been beaten by the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, and of course The Undertaker in back-to-back matches. The latter two have been hailed by fans as two of the greatest WWE matches of all time.

#3. Ziggler has nothing to show off

Ziggler has taken the L many times at 'Mania

Dolph Ziggler is an incredible in-ring performer who always puts on a show. However, his track record at WrestleMania borders on abysmal. With only one win in 10 matches, Ziggler is hardly a ’Mania specialist.

In fairness to him, most of his bouts have been ladder matches, battle royals and tag team affairs. His only win came in 2012 as Team Johnny took the victory in a 12-man tag team match.

#2. The Giant fails to show up at the Show of Shows

The Big Show has lost more than he has won at 'Mania

The Big Show was a mainstay of WWE for a long time. Given how dominantly WWE has booked him for the most part, it is a little surprising to see him hold a mediocre record at WrestleMania.

Of the 22 matches he's wrestled, Show has only won five. His last victory came at WrestleMania 31 when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, he's been on the losing end way more times than he's won.

The World’s Largest Athlete has also faced off with two celebrities at 'Mania and lost both times. Floyd Mayweather and Akebono both managed to defeat Show in their only appearances at the Showcase of the Immortals thus far.

#1. Sasha Banks’ empty WrestleMania ledger

Sasha Banks is one of the top wrestlers in WWE today. She is a multi-time world champion, an elite performer, a history-maker, and surprisingly a serial loser at WrestleMania.

Banks’ record at WWE’s flagship show is shocking, to say the least. Having taken part in six matches, she has lost every single one of them. It's a very concerning statistic and something she will not be proud of.

The Boss looks to take her first win at this year’s show when she teams with Naomi to challenge Carmella and Queen Zelina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Defeating the champions will give her the gold and her maiden win on the biggest stage.

Edited by Jacob Terrell