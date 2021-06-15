20 unforgettable Shawn Michaels WWE matches

Shawn Michaels is one of the best wrestlers of all time. Some fans consider him to be the best wrestler to enter a ring in WWE, but while that’s debatable, it’s clear that Michaels left a legacy in the ring that helped to tell some unforgettable stories.

The superstar managed to wow the crowd every time he entered the squared circle. A genius inside the ropes, his in-ring wrestling style along with his character work in telling his stories meant that the crowd cared about everything he did.

Over his career, Shawn Michaels has been a part of several legendary moments that no fan will be able to forget, but some of his matches stand out even among those. He was the showstopper, he was The Heartbreak Kid, he was Mr. WrestleMania – and he lived up to each of those names.

The following are twenty matches of Shawn Michaels that no fan will be able to forget.

#20 Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania X

Lebron James and Jimmy Butler!! = Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon ladder match!! Wrestlemania 10!! pic.twitter.com/mMSLeMyw51 — P.A.T. (@mental_floss817) October 10, 2020

Shawn Michaels had a habit of making history and that’s exactly what he did against Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X.

The two opponents faced each other in the first-ever televised Ladder Match in WWE history. They pioneered the ladder match creating a type of match that has remained a favorite of fans and wrestlers around the world even today.

The two of them were facing each other to determine the real Intercontinental Champion and the feud between them was fierce. No one was sure what they were about to see in the match and Michaels and Ramon took advantage of that. They set a fast pace, hitting each other with high-risk moves.

Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X.



27 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/muRWKOagVH — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 20, 2021

They used the ladders for the first-ever time as weapons in a televised WWE match. The audience was in complete awe of what they were seeing as they had not expected what they would get.

Both stars put on a show in a ladder match that still holds up to this day despite the many legendary ladder matches that have taken place since then.

1 / 20 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush