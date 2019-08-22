5 WWE Superstars that seem to be gaining momentum

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 443 // 22 Aug 2019, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks is one Superstar to keep your eyes on right now!

Momentum.

No matter what kind of sport you are talking about, having momentum is a crucial aspect.. It is that extra bit of buzz that makes someone all the more memorable. It's that thing that helps build unbreakable confidence and eventually lead to something big. If nothing else, having momentum could mean the difference between being someone and being no one.

As harsh as that might sound, it's an excellent representation of what the world of Pro Wrestling is. In fact, momentum is a lot of times a key indicator of what WWE will end up doing with a Superstar, which is why having it is all the more important when trying to stay on television

With all that in mind and WWE heading into their Fall months of programming, here are five Superstars that seem to be gaining momentum. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think is gaining a lot of momentum right now!

#5 Sami Zayn/ Shinsuke Nakamura

Is The WWE ready for Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura as a pair?

You want to talk about momentum?

How about taking two guys that have been struggling in the midcard for months and put them together? Not only has this succeeded in finally giving Shinsuke Nakamura the mouthpiece he has needed for quite some time, it allows Sami Zayn to put his big mouth and unpopular opinions to good use.

And yeah, some are going to take Zayn as the lackey in this pairing, but WWE doesn't have to portray him that way. Furthermore, they would probably benefit the most by presenting the two as equals and then allowing them to build an unstoppable team. Either way, WWE has taken two guys with no direction and basically gave them a road map to the very top.

,Zayn's honesty on the microphone and Nakamura's brutality inside the ring is going to be a volatile combination. It also has the opportunity to lead to something extremely special, thus attracting eyeballs.

1 / 5 NEXT