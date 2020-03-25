5 Superstars that WWE can't afford to lose

WWE's roster is getting more and more crowded with each passing day.

With the growing competition from the rival promotions, losing these Superstars will be a huge loss for WWE.

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE need to start paying more attention towards these Superstars

It’s no secret that WWE dominates the pro-wrestling business and it will be long before any other promotion will pose a serious threat to their popularity. Give the size and success of WWE, several aspiring wrestlers flock to the Performance Center in hopes of making it big in the world of pro-wrestling.

The company itself is always keen on signing the best of talents. Unfortunately, this practice has led to a crowded roster in WWE and it has started to affect the growth of talents in the promotion. Amidst the myriad of talents, it becomes difficult to push a few wrestlers, leading to limited time and reluctance in experimenting with fresher faces. As a result, countless good talents remain underused despite their high popularity amongst the fans.

With the emerging competitions, however, some of these wrestlers can seek better options for their career elsewhere. In this list, we will take a look at five such Superstars whose exit from the promotion will be a huge loss for WWE. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Braun Strowman

The 'Monster Among Men' is slowly losing his hype...

Braun Strowman impressed the WWE Universe during his time with the Wyatt family which eventually led to his solo push. Since then, he has been billed as the ‘Monster Among Men’ and has done a convincing job in the portrayal of that gimmick inside the squared circle. However, the creative failed in doing justice to his character somewhere along the lines.

Although Strowman has been one of the most dominant Superstars in the WWE locker room, he has barely found himself in the title picture. Even if he did, he would come always come up short. It was only recently that Strowman managed to get his hands on his first Single’s title in the promotion and he lost it pretty soon. Owing to their longevity, these booking decisions have caused a lot of damage to Strowman’s credibility on the roster.

Despite that, he continues to enjoy a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. But that sort of popularity will eventually fade away if he isn’t booked strongly. One can’t blame him for asking for his release once his contract gets over but letting him go will be a huge loss for WWE. Therefore, they need to start working on his redemption and they must be quick.

1 / 5 NEXT