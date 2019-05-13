5 Superstars Triple H will push once Vince McMahon steps down

Triple H and the McMahon family

Triple H has had an incredible and decorated Hall of Fame career by this point. He came into WWE in the mid-90s and was given the gimmick of a Connecticut blueblood aristocrat. More than two decades later, he is the Executive Vice President of WWE, and is all set to take over the company from his father-in-law at some point in the near future.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have ambitious goals when it comes to WWE's future. They want to turn it into a major franchise and a legit global phenomenon. Over the past several years, Triple H has taken the helm in NXT and has turned it into the best brand on WWE TV.

He has helped a string of Superstars rise to the top of NXT's ranks and make their way to the main roster. With Vince McMahon still in-charge of the big leagues, not every Triple H project becomes a success. But this might change for good once he takes over from Vince.

Here are 5 Superstars who will be pushed by The Game once he takes over WWE.

#5. Walter

Walter in action

At NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania weekend, Walter defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT United Kingdom Championship for the first time ever. The loss ended Dunne's 685-day reign as champion.

Walter made his NXT UK debut earlier this year, and proceeded to challenge Pete Dunne for the top title. Triple H has nothing but praise for the brawler, who defeated Dunne in a classic, and claimed the UK gold. In the wake of Walter's debut, The Game talked about how he has high expectations from Walter as he moves ahead on the NXT UK brand.

Triple H added that Walter has all the ingredients that are needed for one to become a global star. A tough as nails heel like Walter is exactly what Triple H would want on his roster after taking the helm.

