5 Superstars legitimately unhappy with Brock Lesnar in a match

Brock Lesnar is one of the most polarising Superstars in WWE history - some fans love him, others despise him. That also holds true for some wrestlers that he has met in the ring in all of his years in pro wrestling.

While the likes of Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles have professed their admiration and respect for The Beast and said that they loved wrestling Brock Lesnar, some others did not have good memories when they stepped in the ring with the former UFC fighter.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who were legitimately unhappy with Brock Lesnar in a match:

#5 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose, currently known as Jon Moxley in AEW, wrestled Lesnar once in a singles match at WrestleMania 32, in a No Holds Barred street fight. Lesnar won that hard-fought match which lasted around 13 minutes.

Ambrose did not have a good experience wrestling Lesnar, and explained in detail numerous issues before the match even took place. The match wasn't booked the way he wanted it, and Ambrose said that it seemed like Lesnar was "doing him a favor" by facing him at WrestleMania. Ambrose also revealed that the day of the show did not go according to plan. He said that Lesnar arrived at the venue only at 3 PM, when WrestleMania was set to kick off at 5 PM.

Ambrose explained what he pitched to Lesnar, which The Beast outright rejected:

"We haven’t talked about any of this match, the show starts at 5 PM, we’re like fourth. He’s not really interested and doesn’t wanna be there – and this is the most important match of my life. I was like, ‘Dude, we have the opportunity, we have a Street Fight. We can do anything. I’ll take any bump you want. Literally, I’m begging you to f*****g choke me. Please, powerbomb me into thumbtacks a hundred times.’ And he said: ‘Oh, we don’t need all that'. Like, he did not have the mentality of trying to steal the show at all. Did not give a s**t.”

Ambrose also pitched a different finish to the match, where Lesnar chokes him out, which didn't also did not get the approval of Brock Lesnar.