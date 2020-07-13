6 WWE Superstars who loved wrestling Brock Lesnar

Some of the greats in WWE have locked horns with Brock Lesnar and loved it!

Lesnar can be brutal in the ring, but some of these Superstars have reaped rewards after going one-on-one with him.

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar; Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is regarded by many as one of the best to have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring. The former WWE and Universal Champion has shown incredible feats of athleticism in the ring, bringing legitimacy to the company, thanks to his UFC and amateur wrestling background.

Brock Lesnar may not be a regular in WWE, but the feuds that he has in the company elevates not just the shows that he's on, but also his opponent. Several WWE Superstars have benefitted from the Lesnar effect.

Here, we take a look at 6 WWE Superstars who loved wrestling Brock Lesnar:

#6 Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle had an intense rivalry during Lesnar's first stint with the company way back in 2003. Many regard his rivalry with Kurt Angle as one of Brock Lesnar's best feuds in WWE. The two have since become friends away from the ring, and Angle has time and again praised Lesnar.

In an interview earlier this year with Inside the Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer lavished praise on The Beast Incarnate and said that "nobody can match" Brock Lesnar in the ring.

"Brock is a different breed but what he does in that ring, nobody can match. He's been doing it for 19 years and he's as good now as he's ever been. As much as he doesn't like people, Brock is one of the greatest and he will continue to be until he decides to retire." (H/T WrestlingInc)

A few years ago Angle narrated how Lesnar personally picked him to wrestle in NJPW back in 2007. The Beast Incarnate did not want to drop the belt to anyone but Angle.

"Being able to wrestle him over there and win the title from him and make him tap out was a highlight moment for me. I did that before — I think it was SummerSlam, a couple of years prior to that — but it was great to get back in that ring with Brock when he was actually with MMA and I was in TNA. I never thought our paths would cross again, but they wanted to take the title off of Brock and Brock said, 'Listen ... I'm not just going to lose to anybody'. And they said, 'Well, who will you lose to?' And he said, 'Why don't you get Kurt Angle over here?' It was Brock Lesnar's choice to lose the title to me and I felt honored by it."

The two even had a real wrestling match where Angle revealed that he narrowly defeated Lesnar, when the two sparred in the ring.

