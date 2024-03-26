5 Superstars who vowed to never return to WWE but eventually did

Over the years, there have been numerous WWE Superstars who swore to never return to the Stamford-based promotion. Whether it be due to feeling underutilized by the company or differences in the creative path, these Superstars have made it known that they were never coming back.

Former Superstar and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey made quite the buzz recently after stating that she has no intentions of returning to WWE adding how much of a 's**tshow' the company is. However, just like an age-old saying goes, never say never. Be it known that anything goes in professional wrestling and such decision might change in time.

Check out some of these WWE superstars who did the above-mentioned and went back after some time.

#5. The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior is one of the most beloved characters in the world of pro wrestling. However, things didn’t go well with him and WWE during his stay there and this resulted in him leaving the company.

Due to contract and backstage disputes, the Hall of Famer decided to leave the promotion in 1992. Warrior also had a legal battle with the Stamford-based promotion regarding the creative control over his in-ring persona and royalties.

Warrior returned to the company in 1996, though this comeback was cut short due to disagreements with both his fellow Superstars and with the promotion itself. Things went under the bridge in 2013 as the wrestling legend began promoting the company. This led to him being one of the inductees in the Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

#4. Hulk Hogan

It came as a shock to fans when Hulk Hogan left WWE in 1993. It was believed at the time that his decision to part ways with the promotion was due to several factors. A couple of notable reasons include creative differences with the company and the desire to venture to other opportunities outside the squared circle.

The following year, however, Hogan would sign with then-rival promotion WCW, not to mention being introduced as a heel alongside now. WCW threw in the towel in 2001, though the two-time Hall of Famer did not make his comeback until the following year after everything was straightened out between him and WWE.

Hogan would leave the company and return in the years that followed. Further, rumors are suggesting that he might make an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Brock Lesnar

Just like Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior, one of Brock Lesnar’s reasons why he left the promotion was due to creative differences. This went down in 2004 as it was also revealed that numerous injuries and the strenuous travel schedules also got the best of him and decided to part ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Needless to say, Lesnar and WWE were not on good terms at the time when the former left the latter.

Nonetheless, in 2012, The Beast Incarnate returned to the company. This after the promotion offered him a hefty deal, not to mention a laid-back working schedule.

#2. Bret Hart

A lot of pro-wrestling fans are well aware of how things ended between Bret Hart and WWE. The Hall of Famer was wrestling for the company for 14 years at the time when the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened.

Chaos ensued during the WWE Championship between him and Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series in 1997 when referee Earl Hebner declared The Heartbreak Kid as the winner via submission. This is even though Hart did not submit.

It took years before Vince McMahon made the first move of reaching out when Hart suffered a stroke in 2002. Discussions continued and finally in 2009, Hart signed with the company. The following year, Hart would come face to face with Michaels inside the ring and hug it out to bury the hatchet.

#1. CM Punk is a WWE Superstar who swore to never return but did

CM Punk is another Superstar who once vowed to never return to the promotion but eventually did.

In 2011, Punk would deliver what was described as a scathing speech dubbed the Pipe Bomb. The promo revealed how the company was run at the time as he wanted a change within the company. He even went on to drop names of other rival promotions at the time.

Things indeed turned sour between him and WWE. By 2014, he finally left the company citing that he felt that he was not getting the respect he deserved. Additionally, when asked if he’ll ever step inside the squared circle, he would respond that he’s never coming back.

However, after straightening things out with the promotion, The Second City Saint made a surprise appearance during 2023’s Survivor Series: WarGames. This was followed by one of the loudest pops WWE has ever heard.