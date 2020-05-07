5 WWE Superstars who are most likely to win the Money in the Bank contract

Which WWE Superstar will win MITB 2020?

WWE are prepared to host its next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2020, scheduled for the 10th of May. The last episode of RAW confirmed the final entrant in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match that will now feature Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio. Aleister Black, King Corbin, and Otis.

For the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella will battle it out for the coveted briefcase at the WWE Headquarters. Dubbed as the ‘Corporate Ladder Match’, this Sunday’s edition of the Money in the Bank competition will account for its most unique action to date.

Despite its one-of-a-kind stipulation and increased difficulty, the Money in the Bank matches for both the divisions are expected to be great solely because of the talents set to be involved in a highly captivating match.

In addition, it could be the beginning of a drastic change in the career of whoever walks out of the WWE Headquarters with the Money in the Bank briefcase in his/her hand.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who are most likely to win the Money in the Bank contract this year. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Baron Corbin (winner of MITB 2017)

Being a heel isn't easy

WWE Superstar Baron ‘King’ Corbin draws a lot of heat from the fans, and he has been nailing the role of a bad guy. He is also one of the few Superstars who tries to maintain kayfabe even when he is not obligated to do so.

Over the last few years, we have seen him get better at being a heel, and his in-ring performance has also improved by manifolds. His hard work and dedication towards the craft is the biggest reason behind his push.

King Corbin previously won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the 2017 edition of the PPV. After holding the title for 58 days, Corbin cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the WWE Championship on SmackDown but failed to get his hands on the title.

A distraction from John Cena allowed Jinder Mahal to take advantage of the situation, and the latter pinned Corbin to retain his gold.

This year, Corbin defeated Drew Gulak to get a shot at the Ladder’s match for the Money in the Bank contract. Since he is one of the very few Superstars who failed to successfully capitalize on their Money in the Bank opportunity, WWE might hand Corbin a chance to redeem himself from a mistake he made three years ago.

From the business perspective, WWE could decide to have Corbin win the Money in the Bank contract as it would then allow him to draw even more heat. We have seen that the creatives use him to get other Superstars over with the crowd.

His feuds with Chad Gable and Roman Reigns helped both these Superstars in winning over the fans who would actually cheer for anyone who is facing Corbin.

Moreover, Corbin’s ‘King of the Ring’ gimmick has now started to grow stale, and WWE could place the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hand to ensure that Corbin continues to play the role of an annoying Superstar who now has an added advantage.