5 Superstars who could challenge Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW (13th April 2020)

Could a former Universal Champion spoil McIntyre's return to RAW tonight?

These Superstars could lay out the challenge to the new WWE Champion tonight!

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will try to spoil the new WWE Champion's return to RAW

Last week on RAW, the WWE Universe received the shock of a lifetime when they saw that the newly-crowned WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, had his first title defense at WrestleMania 36 itself.

The Scotsman had defeated The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in dominating fashion after withstanding an early onslaught that included three F5s. McIntyre delivered some thunderous Claymores of his own and left Lesnar looking at the stars, as he finally fulfilled his prophecy of being The Chosen One.

As he was celebrating his hard-fought win inside the ring, The Big Show made his way down and challenged the WWE Champion and asked him to put his title on the line. While McIntyre did hesitate at first, the former World Champion ensured that the Scotsman agreed to his demand with a sweet slap across his face.

There were moments where we thought McIntyre's dream could quickly turn into a nightmare, but The Scottish Psychopath put away Big Show in impressive fashion.

With that said and done, the WWE Champion has been advertised to be present on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe would be eager to hear from McIntyre after his herculean effort at WrestleMania and at the same time will be looking to see who could challenge him next.

The Scotsman has shown that he is a fight champion and is always up for a challenge so there is a possibility that we could see him put the title on the line once again this week or even have a Superstar come up and question his credibility as champion.

So let's have a close at five Superstars who could challenge him this week on RAW.

#5 Brock Lesnar

An angry Lesnar is never a good thing

This is the most obvious choice and that's why we thought to keep Brock Lesnar first on this list. The Beast Incarnate is known to make fewer appearances on weekly episodes and whenever he is supposed to turn up, it is always announced beforehand to ensure that the fans tune in.

Advertisement

Lesnar does go on long breaks after a title match, but the situations are different at the moment. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world and forcing weekly shows to emanate from the WWE Performance Center without any live audience, Vince McMahon and his team may keep The Beast Incarnate in the title picture a bit longer.

The former WWE Champion was reportedly very keen to put McIntyre over at WrestleMania 36 and was easy to work with during the tapings for the Showcase Of The Immortals.

So we can expect an angry Beast along with his Advocate, Paul Heyman, to march to the ring and demand a rematch from McIntyre.

1 / 5 NEXT