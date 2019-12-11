5 Superstars who could defeat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 02:59 IST SHARE

Who will beat him for the belt?

Following his riveting WWE Championship program with Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio took the next step and defeated AJ Styles for the United States Championship on the RAW after Survivor Series. This is his second reign with the star-spangled belt, after being forced to relinquish the title days after winning it from Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank.

With Lesnar predictably absent from WWE TV, Mysterio is the top full-time male champion on Monday Night RAW. We should expect him to lead by example and consistently prove his timeless excellence in the ring as United States Champion. Thanks to his tremendous skill set and ability to fight from beneath, Rey Mysterio can realistically have a great match with most of the current roster.

Hopefully, 'The Master of the 619' has a fulfilling reign before dropping the championship to one of the hungry competitors on the Red brand. Here are five Superstars who could defeat Rey Mysterio to become the next United States Champion.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

The next big Latino star?

Despite seemingly having his push taken away from him, Humberto Carrillo has been doing some impressive things weekly. He was attacked by The OC ahead of his scheduled United States Title match against AJ Styles before Rey Mysterio swooped in and won the prize. So perhaps, WWE could be building toward a dynamic program between the two Mexican babyfaces. Carrillo could really do with a solid program fueled by great storytelling.

The former 205 Live Superstar did pick up a victory over Andrade on this week's RAW, quieting claims that Vince McMahon wanted to bury him. Humberto Carrillo certainly has the potential to be a success on the WWE main roster and at only 24 years of age, the world is his for the taking. That could begin with a monumental victory over Rey Mysterio and a possible torch-passing moment from the current Latino face of the company to the next.

1 / 5 NEXT