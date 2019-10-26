5 Superstars who could defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.88K // 26 Oct 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top full-time male champion on FOX.

This past week, Shinsuke Nakamura surpassed 100 days as the Intercontinental Champion. It has not been the best reign, but there have been a few solid matches. Nakamura has also gained a manager, in the form of Sami Zayn. There is still a lot of potential in this heel act, especially since the Intercontinental Champion is the top full-time male champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

The former 2-time NXT Champion has fended off the likes of Ali and The Miz since he defeated Finn Balor to win the title on the Extreme Rules kickoff show. But with the volume of talent currently sitting in the mid-card on FOX, WWE should begin to put more focus on the IC Title division. The past year has not been kind for the storied belt, but it could be revived in a matter of weeks with a number of compelling programs involving Nakamura and various babyfaces.

And once the King of Strong Style drops the title to a babyface, WWE could re-establish the Intercontinental title as the workhorse belt again. This would surely only make SmackDown a better show. There are several candidates who would do well as the anchorman of the Blue brand's upper mid-card. Here are five of them, who could defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and become the next Intercontinental Champion.

#5 Sami Zayn

Fresh start?

First and foremost, Shinsuke Nakamura's current manager should be considered as a potential challenger for the gold himself. In case anyone has forgotten, Sami Zayn is a spectacular pro wrestler. He is possibly one of the best in-ring workers in the world, but recent years have not been kind to him at all.

Zayn's heel run has focused way less on his matches and more on his annoying promo style. While he does make for a brilliant obnoxious heel, the former NXT Champion's chief strength lies in his undeniable storytelling ability as a babyface.

He is very easy to get behind, similar to Daniel Bryan and can wrestle for days. Sami Zayn turning on Nakamura and finding himself as a face again would make for an emotionally gripping story.

A potential IC Title match between them would rule the world if it comes even a little close to their classic at NXT Takeover: Dallas. Unfortunately, WWE does not see much value in Zayn as a babyface, even though he possesses a lot of the abilities that would make one a great champion in the WWE. As long as Zayn is by Nakamura's side, the hope will always be there. But it does not look likely.

1 / 5 NEXT