5 Superstars who could interrupt Baron Corbin during SmackDown's King of the Ring coronation

There are many men who'd be jealous of Baron Corbin at the moment

After a great match on RAW involving SmackDown’s King of the Ring finalist Chad Gable, Baron Corbin was able to deliver the End of Days to become the 2019 King of the Ring.

While the final match of the tournament was initially scheduled to take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, it seems like moving it to RAW was the right call, as it gave the Superstars more time to battle in an evenly fought match. Having the match on RAW also gave Corbin and Gable more of the spotlight than a show featuring ten championship defenses.

In particular, this was the best individual performance of Corbin's career. Corbin was sensational in the tournament and will now head to SmackDown LIVE, where he will officially be crowned King of the Ring in a coronation ceremony.

With that in mind, we cannot rule out the chances of a Superstar interfering in the ceremony. In this article, we will look at five Superstars who could interrupt Corbin during his King of the Ring coronation ceremony.

#1 EC3

EC3's only televised main roster success came against Dean Ambrose

Since moving to the main roster, EC3 has been one of WWE's most overlooked Superstars. While almost all NXT imports have found something to do on the main roster, EC3 has proven to be the unluckiest of the lot.

When sixteen men were announced for the King of the Ring tournament, WWE added some names which were largely overlooked on televised bookings such as Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy, and Apollo Crews.

The tournament could have proven to be a good starting point for EC3, but he was never given a chance to showcase his talent. This could prompt him to appear on SmackDown LIVE and express his frustrations, before attacking Corbin and challenging him to a big match on RAW.

