5 Superstars who could interrupt Brock Lensar and Paul Heyman on RAW this week

Who will dare to step up to The Beast on RAW?

The first episode of RAW this year will kick off with a rare appearance from ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar. WWE announced his appearance a week in advance and we can expect Paul Heyman to come out with him to talk to the WWE Universe.

In the press release, the company stated the following:

What will The Conqueror and Paul Heyman have in store for the new year? And will any Superstar dare put their future in jeopardy by stepping in his path?

With this statement, it seems like the company will book someone to come out and interrupt The Beast & The Humble Advocate, possibly laying down a challenge for Lesnar’s title at Royal Rumble.

In this article, we'll look at 5 Superstars who could dare to put their futures in jeopardy by coming out and standing up to The Beast Incarnate.

#5 Mojo Rawley with Sami Zayn

Will Sami Zayn land Mojo Rawley in trouble again?

The loudmouth of WWE has landed himself and many Superstars around him in trouble several times. Now that he has a managerial license in WWE which allows him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown, he’s managing several Superstars but getting them in trouble frequently.

On RAW, we’ve seen Sami Zayn try to build up Mojo Rawley and even made him stand up to the great Kevin Owens.

However, Rawley has eaten a few Stunners thanks to Zayn, and it’s possible that his misery isn’t over yet.

With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman set to appear on RAW this week, we could watch Heyman declare himself the best manager and Lesnar the best Superstar of all time. This could bring out The Critic of Critics who could claim that he is indeed the best manager of all time and Rawley is the best Superstar.

His statements could land both himself and Rawley in major trouble, and they could each eat an F5 or two. This would allow WWE to end Lesnar’s appearance on RAW on a high once again, as they love to portray him as a man who no one can stand up to.

