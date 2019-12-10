5 Superstars who could return at WWE TLC 2019

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar

WWE will host its final PPV of 2019, TLC, on December 15. WWE has left it late to announce matches for the show, but it's turning out to be an exciting show with some interesting matches on offer.

The show could be where some feuds end and new ones begin, but could also be a great way to start new feuds ahead of Royal Rumble, which takes place in January.

TLC could also be a great way to bring Superstars back into the WWE, those that have been out due to injury, or have taken a break, or those that have had no storylines going for them.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE TLC 2019:

#5 Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury, surprisingly, made a brief switch to WWE, feuding with Braun Strowman, which ended with a match at Crown Jewel earlier this year. Fury won the match by count-out against Strowman in Saudi Arabia.

Fury sets his sights back on Deontay Wilder and the two will step back in the boxing ring sometime next year. But, that doesn't rule out another match in WWE for the boxing champ. In an exclusive interview Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Fury revealed that there are no plans for a match in WWE right now, but he won't fule out a match in the future.

"No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one."

He then revealed the Superstar he would like to face in WWE next:

"If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar is not booked for TLC, but could we maybe see Fury make a special guest appearance, and challenge the current WWE Champion? It's a possibility. That could be a great way to set up a WrestleMania match for next year.

