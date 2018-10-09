5 Superstars who could replace Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel

Kane and The Undertaker laid out Triple H and Shawn Michaels to close the show

The ending to Saturday's WWE SuperShow Down event was chaotic to say to least. While many expected The Undertaker to come out victorious in the main event, Triple H managed to pin the Deadman albeit with an assist from best friend, Shawn Michaels. After the match event, all four Superstars embraced each other in what seemed like a show of sportsmanship before Undertaker and Kane attacked the Game and Michaels and laid them out to close to show.

As per numerous reports, this was done to set up a tag team between the Brothers of Destruction and DX at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2. With this, Shawn Michaels is rumored to be returning to in-ring action almost a decade after his Carrer ending match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

Michaels has been one of the few Superstars to have stayed true to his word and hasn't wrestled a match in almost a decade. While the prospect of seeing one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time perform once again is enticing, we believe that The Heartbreak Kid shouldn't be returning to in-ring action as his retirement was perfect. He hung up his boots when the time was right and he should instead be used in an authority capacity if the tag match does materialize.

Here are four superstars who can replace the showstopper as the Game's tag partner at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4 Batista

The Animal is the perfect replacement for Michaels, given his history with all the men involved in the match

Batista is confirmed to return to the WWE a week from this Tuesday at SmackDown 1000. The Animal has had a long and storied history with both the Undertaker and to an extent with Kane. He has had numerous battles with both the brothers and have defeated them on multiple occasions. There have been reports of Batista signing a contract with the WWE and returning to in-ring competition following his appearance at SD 1000.

The Animal is the perfect replacement for Shawn Michaels as he has had a long and storied history with Triple H. The Animal started out as a protege of the Cerebral Assassin when he was a part of 'Evolution' and eventually defeated the Game to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21.

With so much backstory between the quartet, it is only natural to put them together in a tag team for November 2. The Undertaker is expected to be in SmackDown 100 which is where The Game can lead the returning 'Evolution' to attack the Deadman for his actions at Super Show Down. This way Batista will have first big match upon returning and the seeds for a future match between Batista and the Game (which is what the Animal wants) can be planted.

