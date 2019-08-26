5 Superstars who deserve a World Championship opportunity

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

The WWE has undergone a major revamp with innovative and refreshing story-lines recently. With SmackDown Live also moving into the big leagues courtesy the Fox deal, the company is finally heading in the right direction.

Quality matches are on the agenda each day with mid-card feuds such as the one between Rey Mysterio and Andrade garnering a lot of admiration from the WWE Universe. The critical success of NXT has also added to the equation, resulting in the ratings and viewership increasing gradually.

One area where an improvement could be made though is the main event scene with the usual suspects Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles dominating the picture. This has almost blocked the way for upper mid-card stars to challenge the World Champions.

Although the King of the Ring tournament might go some away in alleviating that problem, several worthy candidates are on the sidelines who could give Kofi Kingston, Rollins and even Becky Lynch a run for their money.

Currently, mid-card feuds are generating more interest with the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan angle being the prime attraction rather than the main event feuds, which have been criticised for lacking substance.

Hence, here are five Superstars, male and female, who should be given a push to compete against the very best in the main event scene.

#1 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

With a revamped attitude and a new finisher, Kevin Owens is killing it with his promos. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Shane McMahon and the pair has fought it out a couple of times in the ring.

With the WWE Universe also firmly behind him, this might just be the right time to unleash the former Universal Champion onto the main event scene.

With Kofi Kingston set to come out of his current storyline victorious, he will need another worthy contender, akin to his previous two challengers, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.

Thus, Kevin Owens could be a good choice considering his exceptional in-ring ability. Moreover, the duo could renew their rivalry which couldn't take off earlier in the year.

