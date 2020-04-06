5 Superstars who finally got their WrestleMania moment at this year's PPV

Even without a crowd, some WWE Superstars earned their WrestleMania moment.

After years of disappointment in most of these cases, their moment in the sun arrived.

After an agonizingly long build to the show, WrestleMania 36 is now over and done with. Both nights were great, filled with solid action, entertaining segments and special moments. This is the one time of year that every WWE Superstar strives to shine on.

Year after year, many different stars earn their WrestleMania moment. Even if the situation surrounding this 'Mania was way different from every other edition in history, the name still stands. Superstars still graced the WrestleMania ring.

This show, both nights, saw a variety of talents step up and seize their WrestleMania moment. Some of them have had plenty such moments but for a fair few of them, this show gave them an unforgettable 'Mania moment.

Here are five Superstars who earned their career-defining WrestleMania moment over the weekend.

NOTE: Drew McIntyre is not on this list because he mentioned, on his WWE Chronicle special, that his "WrestleMania moment" will happen on the first show with a crowd, when normal business resumes.

#5 John Morrison

This was his first 'Mania in 9 years.

Over his initial run in WWE, John Morrison did not have a standout WrestleMania moment. His best showing was in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2008, but it is hard to stand out amongst six other talented stars.

But in his ladder match in 2020, Morrison claimed his WrestleMania moment in the same way he claimed the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The Shaman of Sexy defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in one of the most innovative ladder matches in recent history.

Some of the spots in the match were impressive, even for Morrison's high standards. In the end, he grabbed the titles on his way down the ladder, after receiving a double headbutt from Kingston and Uso. Innovative indeed.

