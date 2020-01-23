5 Superstars who may be entering their final Royal Rumble match

2020 Royal Rumble

The 2020 Royal Rumble with less than half of participants announced and just two weeks from the show, is already star-studded. Featuring the likes of the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio Randy Orton, AJ Styles and many more.

Not to forget, there is also the women's Royal Rumble that features Alexa Bliss and Charlotte. Today we will be looking at five Superstars who may be entering their final Royal Rumble match.

This could be due to age and potentially retiring, being a one-off guest for the event and could even be due to them leaving and going to another promotion. The Royal Rumble will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

#5 Kane

Kane

The Big Red Machine has created an entire career outside of the WWE and has found himself back inside the squared circle. While there is a rumor that Kane will face off with The Fiend in Saudi Arabia, that in itself doesn't mean he will not make from a Royal Rumble appearance.

Kane is a featured Superstar each time in the thirty man match and his dominant performances over the years would fit nicely in this year's event. If we do see the former World Champion inside the Rumble match then it could certainly be his last due to a number of reasons.

The now Mayor of Knox County already has a life outside the ring and being a politician this day constantly demands your attention on the campaign trail.

Also if you take that along with his age then you have to assume this could very well be the last time we see the Devil's Favorite Demon be featured in this match.

If this is the last time in the match he will always be remembered as one of the best Royal Rumble competitors of all time.

