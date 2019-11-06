5 Superstars who were lackluster at WWE Crown Jewel

Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia has promised to feature events which are billed as "WrestleMania caliber" PPV outings and feature the company putting forth marquee matchups and match concepts which rival major PPV events such as Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and more.

This year's WWE Crown Jewel PPV was a star-studded affair, featuring the likes of boxing Champion Tyson Fury and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, the latter of whom recently inked a multi-year contract with WWE. Crown Jew also featured a 10-man mega match pitting Team Flair vs Team Hogan, and the bout featured many of Raw and SmackDown's top stars.

While the Crown Jewel did offer some very memorable moments, such as The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning his first-ever WWE Universal Championship, the PPV was not without its faults, and several key talents floundered at this year's big event. With that, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who were lackluster at the 2019 Crown Jewel PPV.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo

Apparently, WWE learned very little from the recent Cedric Alexander vs AJ Styles feud, which culminated in Alexander unable to pick up a single victory against U.S. Champion. Following the feud, Alexander's push on RAW has fizzled significantly.

Humberto Carrillo is RAW's latest import from the 205 Live brand, having made the move to the main roster following this year's WWE draft. The talented high-flying star has had some impressive matches on WWE TV, however, Carrillo has yet to pick up a major match win which could end up hurting his budding push.

Most recently, Carrillo won a 20-man Battle Royal match at WWE Crown Jewel which secured him a match against AJ Styles for the U.S. title, however, Carrillo came up short in the match and was unable to defeat Styles.

Carrillo then lost a tag team match on RAW this week, and if WWE is not careful, Carrillo's momentum is going to burn out before he gets the chance to make a name for himself on RAW.

