5 superstars whose careers will be resurrected at SummerSlam 2018

Could Roman Reigns win the Universal title at SummerSlam?

Summerslam is WWE's second largest PPV of the year, second only to the Granddaddy of Them All, Wrestlemania. With the event on 18th August, Summerslam is shaping up to be a fantastic show with a number of great matches on the card.

Not everyone will make the show, however, a number of Superstars that are slated to appear at the show have also struggled in recent months, whether they have been floundering in the mid-card or have been victims of uneven booking, the business has not been as kind to them as others.

However, Summerslam is a chance for these Superstars to change things and catapult themselves up the card and surge back to greater relevance.

Some of these Superstars may already be featured in WWE programming, however, they do seem to be a step below the level at which WWE is featuring them. So without much further ado, let's check out the five Superstars whose careers will be saved at Summerslam 2018.

#5 The Bludgeon Brothers

The Brothers aren't barn-burners yet

Ever since Luke Harper and Erick Rowan got re-packaged and were introduced to the Smackdown Live audience, they have run roughshod over the tag-team division.

The duo is seemingly unbeatable and has been Smackdown Tag-Team champions for quite a while now. While Harper is great in the ring and Rowan is no slouch either, the Bludgeon Brothers haven't set Smackdown Live on fire since their debut.

They are still good in the ring, but with ill-defined characters and the lack of stellar in-ring performances, the tandem has been underwhelming so far.

That could all change at Summerslam as they defend their titles against the New Day, who has a history of pulling off fantastic matches on the biggest stages.

Expect the two teams to bring out the best in each other, as Harper and Rowan's power moves to mesh well with the skill-set of the New Day.

Regardless of whether they win or lose, Summerslam is going to be a make or break event for the Bludgeon Brothers and given their history as in-ring competitors, expect them to make it.

