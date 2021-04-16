5 Superstars who will do better after getting released by WWE in 2021

April 15th turned out to be another Black day in WWE history. It was exactly a year after the infamous "Black Wednesday" in 2020, where there was a mass release of WWE employees. From wrestling talent to agents and producers, and your average backstage and office workers, many people lost their jobs on that day.

While it seemingly hasn't been as heavy this year, it still feels like a big blow. When there's a sudden mass release of talent, it can be heartbreaking to see. With that said, stars like Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) revealed that the past year's post-WWE release was a blessing in disguise for him.

From a more positive perspective, the talent being released in 2021 may not find it as difficult to find employment. This year is set to be the one where the independent wrestling scene truly restarts, as well as other companies recovering as well.

Not only that, but just like Cardona/Ryder, the WWE release will turn out to be a blessing in disguise for several of the names who were let go. Here are five superstars who will thrive after getting released by WWE:

#5 Samoa Joe - The biggest loss for WWE?

Samoa Joe

There were undoubtedly a few shocking names on the list of WWE releases this year, but none more so than Samoa Joe. His six-year stint with the company came to an untimely end - shortly after he was removed from his commentary duties.

Samoa Joe spent all of WWE's pandemic era as a commentator on Monday Night RAW, and while it was assumed that he was finally cleared for in-ring competition, he was let go.

There seems to have been a small dispute between Samoa Joe and WWE. As you may know, he was ruled out due to concussion-related issues, but after being vocal about wanting to make his in-ring return, he was denied by WWE - as per a report by Fightful Select.

Samoa Joe is still one of the world's best all-round wrestlers, and whether it's AEW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, or even NJPW, we doubt that he will have much trouble finding work. He could have more World Titles waiting for him.

