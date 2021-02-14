5 Superstars WWE should have included in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match

Just like RAW, SmackDown will also be getting an Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. Instead of crowning a potential future challenger from SmackDown to face Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion will face the winner at the Elimination Chamber PPV itself.

Traditionally, WWE has booked at least one Chamber match to produce a title challenger for WrestleMania. Instead, WWE has opted to prolong the decisions of both Edge and Bianca Belair who won their respective Royal Rumbles. By having at least one winner declare their intent, however, WWE could have booked one of the Elimination Chamber matches to produce a Championship opponent for the Show of Shows.

For RAW's match, it was announced that all of the competitors were former WWE Champions. While that would be harder to do with the Universal Championship, they could still have involved former World Champions. Instead, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens were simply announced for the match. Others, like King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro, had to earn their spots. Owens and Bryan are former Champions but had different paths to get into the Chamber.

Every Chamber match usually has a blend of heels and faces and both matches for 2021 accomplish that. There are, however, some names that could have been included in the match due to current storylines or angles that have taken place following the Royal Rumble. Here are five SmackDown Superstars that WWE should have involved in the Elimination Chamber match.

#5 Superstar WWE should have included in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match - Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler and Roode tried to talk themselves into the Chamber match.

Since the tag team division on SmackDown is rather thin, the current SmackDown Tag Team Champs tried to finagle their way into the Elimination Chamber match. Instead, they were put into a match against Cesaro and Daniel Bryan for the right to enter the match. Ziggler and Robert Roode lost.

Ziggler is a former World Champion and is in great shape. He is among the best sellers in WWE and that aids him to help get others over when they join the main roster. Due to his title history in every division, it would have been akin to RAW adding Jeff Hardy to the RAW Chamber match.

The Show-off could have started the match and had a good run, because he's had long runs in several Royal Rumble matches and has the appropriate stamina. It would have also allowed WWE to forgo trying to throw together a match/feud for the SmackDown Tag Team belts. Ziggler would have made everyone look great, as he usually does.