5 superstars yet to appear since the 2021 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft, which recently concluded on SmackDown and RAW, is an annual event that assigns superstars to either brand for the next twelve months. Superstars from NXT are also eligible.

The WWE Draft has been a staple since 2002, except for a few years when RAW and SmackDown merged. The event has always drawn great fanfare.

Let's take a look at five superstars who haven't appeared on WWE TV since the 2021 Draft.

#5. The Miz hasn't appeared after the 2021 WWE Draft

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The Miz has been cast in the forthcoming season of ABC's Dancing with The Stars.



One star who's missing since the Draft is The Miz. The two-time WWE Champion is one of WWE's most consistent performers.

During the 2021 WWE Draft, The Miz was part of the supplemental draft following RAW. He was the sixth to last name to be selected.

So why hasn't The Miz appeared since the 2021 WWE Draft?

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion has been a contestant on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. He's appearing on the show alongside professional dancer Witney Carson.

The Miz spoke with 3News about the hardest part of being on the hit show:

"The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That's what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me!'" (h/t Inside The Ropes)

When The Miz is done with Dancing with the Stars, we'll see him back on our screens.

