NXT Halloween Havoc Results: New Champions crowned; Returning Superstar interferes in Title Match

Solo Sikoa made his NXT debut at Halloween Havoc while a returning star cost Gonzalez her title
Solo Sikoa made his NXT debut at Halloween Havoc while a returning star cost Gonzalez her title
Modified Oct 27, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Listicle

NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with the Scareway to Hell match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Later in the night, Bron Breakker was set to face Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, among other matches.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta - Scareway to Hell match for the Women's Tag Team titles at NXT Halloween Havoc

.@persiawwe, THE POWERHOUSE!! 💪 💪 💪 #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @gigidolin_wwe https://t.co/WcFMoKRuq2

Shirai and Stark dominated early before Dolin and Jayne took them out and sent the Champions outside the ring. Pirotta and Hartwell took Dolin and Jayne out with a ladder and started the climb before the Champs came back and dropped them.

io. 👑 #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @shirai_io @persiawwe @indi_hartwell https://t.co/tvz7aD4QzQ

Jayne and Dolin were back in control after stopping Shirai and Stark from climbing to the top. Io hit a double DDT off a counter on Indi and Persia on the outside. Shirai went up the ladder, but Hartwell met her up there and dropped her at Halloween Havoc.

Stark went up after Indi and Pirotta put up a ladder next to theirs, and Dolin joined them on the top. Stark was dropped from the ladder but managed to hit a dive on the way down!

turning a negative into a positive. 👏 #WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/4VNHJEM1Wx

Pirotta was left alone in the ring, and she nearly grabbed the titles, but Jayne dragged her down before she could unhook them. Jayne took her out before Io came up and dropped her on a ladder and followed it up with a moonsault.

INDI HARTWELL WHAT HAVE YOU DONE#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @indi_hartwell @shirai_io https://t.co/KSOXz4pLzC

Stark took a Spinebuster on the ladder from Indi. Hartwell then dropped Io from the top onto another ladder outside. Indi and Jayne were fighting on the ladder when Dolin took Hartwell out and retrieved the Championships at Halloween Havoc!

Result: Toxic Attraction won the Scareway to Hell match to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions!

Grade: A

