5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown: Major title reign to end after 2 months, Bloodline to induct 3-time Intercontinental Champion as new member?

It's been an interesting past few weeks on SmackDown. While RAW has been the brand of higher quality since WrestleMania 35, SmackDown is still the show with the biggest stars and storylines.

It's the penultimate episode before Hell in a Cell 2022, so expect major matches, minus that of Roman Reigns, who isn't expected to defend the Undisputed World title at the premium live special.

That aside, here's how things could play out with a twist on SmackDown this week:

#5. Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship reign to come to an abrupt end?

The Intercontinental Championship has been given the least importance in WWE. The last few reigns haven't delivered, although it's not the fault of the champions in question, whether it was Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, or Ricochet.

Ricochet came to the defense of Drew Gulak last week on SmackDown, following the latter suffering a beating at the hands of GUNTHER. A Ricochet vs. GUNTHER feud was teased, and it'd be surprising if WWE just went ahead with an impromptu title match on the show.

While they'd likely prefer announcing the match beforehand for a potential ratings spike, it'd be a shock as GUNTHER will most likely dethrone Ricochet to end his tenure in just two months.

#4. The Bloodline officially recruits a new member

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman

There have been talks about Naomi potentially joining The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso certainly teased it, but given how things have played out backstage with Naomi and Sasha Banks, the chances seem slim at this moment.

However, one superstar who has done the Bloodline's dirty work is three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. He's been eager to help Roman Reigns' faction, and they've been more than happy to use him when convenient.

It'd be surprising if Zayn were unexpectedly recruited as an official member of The Bloodline, although it'd only make sense he gets treated the worst among Reigns' henchmen.

#3. Max Dupri recruits a top star as his client

Max Dupri, aka LA Knight fka Eli Drake, made his main roster debut on SmackDown last week with a new name. He's the CEO of a talent agency and talked with authority figure Adam Pearce backstage last week.

It'll be interesting to see who he recruits as his new client. While MACE, formerly of RETRIBUTION, is most likely going to be the name he brings to the blue brand, it'd be surprising to end up with a top-tier name instead.

As for who it could be, we'll leave that to your imagination.

#2. No challenger in place for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey doesn't have a challenger for Hell in a Cell.

Ronda Rousey hasn't been very active since WrestleMania Backlash. Given Charlotte Flair's (storyline) injury, the feud will only resume later this year, presumably around the summer. For now, Flair has earned her time away from the ring.

However, there hasn't been any indication yet of who Rousey will be challenging at Hell in a Cell 2022. Raquel Rodriguez would've been a good option, but they utilized her for an open challenge on SmackDown. For now, Rodriguez has to work her way back up.

We anticipate somebody to confront Rousey, but we're unsure who. As of this writing, we could see a surprise where there's nothing in place for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura makes his presence known to Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Last week on SmackDown, the tag team titles were finally unified by The Usos, thanks to Roman Reigns' help.

While Reigns' assault of RK-Bro signaled a feud against Riddle and Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura has also been waiting on the sidelines for his opportunity, while Drew McIntyre is expected to begin his feud with Reigns later this year.

WWE has repeatedly delayed the Roman Reigns-Shinsuke Nakamura feud, so it'd be surprising to see it begin this week on SmackDown. It only makes sense as Nakamura beat Sami Zayn last week.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh