5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown:  Unexpected title change to set up WrestleMania match, 2 Top RAW stars to appear in an important role?

SmackDown will be in the spotlight as we enter the final month on the road to WrestleMania 38. The main events of Night 1 and Night 2 will likely be from the blue brand.

The Champion vs Champion bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the central focus but not so much this week. There are two big title clashes that will happen, and we could see the belts change hands.

Here are some of the big surprises that could happen this week on the blue brand:

#5. Sami Zayn's Intercontinental title reign to be cut short unexpectedly?

It has been rumored that Ricochet is set for a big push on SmackDown. It's a welcome change because he is undoubtedly one of the most underutilized superstars on the roster. He has all the in-ring skills in the world, but his character is going to have to go through an evolution.

For Sami Zayn, the road to WrestleMania seems clear. He has been feuding with Johnny Knoxville since before the Royal Rumble. Last week, the Jackass star interrupted Sami Zayn's Intercontinental title celebration and paid the price.

The Intercontinental Championship hasn't even been featured on a pay-per-view since WrestleMania 37 last year. It's unfortunate that such a prestigious title is treated that way.

However, if Ricochet wins, he would be the perfect champion to defend the gold in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania. Johnny Knoxville could interrupt again to cost Sami Zayn. The good thing is that Zayn vs Knoxville at WrestleMania doesn't need a title to feel special.

Ricochet could surprise the world by picking up an Intercontinental Championship win.

#4. The Usos' SmackDown Tag Team title defense goes awry

The Usos are set for a crucial defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. At Elimination Chamber, the match never started as The Viking Raiders were jumped from behind by The Bloodline members.

The Usos couldn't avoid them forever, and momentum is on the side of the challengers following their attack on the Champions last week. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens teased a Champions vs Champions bout against The Usos at WrestleMania. The match could happen but without the titles.

Given that Owens and Rollins have nobody to feud with at WrestleMania, it makes sense to put them together. Could they make an unexpected appearance to cost the longest-reigning tag team champions since the brand split in 2016? Will they cost The Usos the titles and end their longest reign?

#3. Pat McAfee's road to WrestleMania to lead to a brand change?

Pat McAfee will compete at WrestleMania. The SmackDown announcer had Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee show in a rare sit-down interview with the chairman of WWE.

On the show, McMahon offered McAfee a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania 38. While some rumors suggest that Vince McMahon is going to step in the ring, it would be a surprise to see Austin Theory change brands for the big feud on SmackDown.

That would also mean that Vince McMahon would need to start appearing on SmackDown rather than RAW.

#2. Ronda Rousey's match against Sonya Deville may not go as planned

Ronda Rousey has been on fire ever since her return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She became the fifth women's Royal Rumble winner in history. However, the former UFC star went on to confront Charlotte Flair rather than Becky Lynch, who many expected her to face.

Rousey is also expected to headline night one of WrestleMania on April 2. One of Flair's big allies in the feud has been Sonya Deville. While Naomi has been quietly moved away and into a tag team with Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey will now have to clear a hurdle in the form of Deville.

On SmackDown tonight, Rousey will be expected to squash the 28-year-old. A win is guaranteed, but it would be surprising if WWE lets Deville get in even a little bit of offense, let alone put on a good effort.

#1. Roman Reigns to decide The Bloodline's fate?

Roman Reigns may not have a particularly big role on SmackDown tonight. A confrontation with Brock Lesnar is unlikely to happen, and the best we may get is a Paul Heyman promo taking shots at Lesnar and hyping up Reigns as well as the big WrestleMania main event.

However, it makes no sense to not have Roman Reigns when he is advertised to be in the biggest match in WrestleMania history. It would be surprising and crazy at the same time if Reigns suddenly decides to end The Bloodline if The Usos are to lose the tag team titles.

It would be a bad decision, but not as bad as WWE breaking up The Hurt Business ahead of Bobby Lashley's big WWE title defense at WrestleMania 37. Crazier things have happened, but the move would ensure that Reigns becomes the biggest heel of this generation.

