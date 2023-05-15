5 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW this week: legend turns heel, former World Champion returns

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is stacked with interesting segments and a few high-profile matches. The outcome of these may lead to some drastic changes in the Night of Champions card.

The aftermath of the World Heavyweight Championship is believed to lead to a former rivalry being reignited on the red brand. As such, returning star Drew McIntyre may resume his program with Gunther. Titles could change hands, and so could a Hall of Famer's persona.

In this list, we will look at five surprises that can happen on the May 15, 2023, edition of WWE RAW.

#5. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 'pull some strings' to change their Night of Champions match

The Bloodline storyline is going to a point where Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa may get targeted by The Usos. At Night of Champions, The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer will compete for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, but a small change in the schedule could be in store.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could somehow persuade WWE Official Adam Pearce to change their Night of Champions match to only being for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

This will be trickery on their part, given the fact that Paul Heyman pulled some strings to get the match booked without their consent.

Such a change will also benefit both brands. KO-Zayn will keep the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, while Roman and Solo could feud with The Usos after they potentially win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#4. The Women's Tag Team Championships change hands on WWE RAW

Lately, women's tag team matches are becoming a staple on WWE RAW. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated IYO and Bayley last week. They are now set to face Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The two heels are being consistently pitched for the Women's Tag Team Title matches. Thus, Triple H might be scripting them to win their first championship in WWE. It seems to be the perfect time for a tag team title change, as a rematch could be booked for Night of Champions.

Expect Sonya and Green to use dirty tactics to dethrone Liv and Raquel. This will set the stage for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#3. Seth Rollins is confronted by Finn Balor and The Judgment Day

The Visionary defeated Finn Balor in the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. It is all the more likely for The Prince to pop up and try to aim at his former rival before his high-profile showdown at Night of Champions.

A recurring story on WWE RAW is that The Judgment Day members won't back down until they dominate the other party. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and the Latino World Order have had their fill. There aren't many top heels on the red brand, so Balor's recent loss may lead to a full-fledged feud.

#2. Drew McIntyre returns on WWE RAW to fight for the Intercontinental Championship

The Scottish Warrior hasn't been seen since he lost the Triple-Threat Match for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39. Thus, the upcoming Battle Royal to determine Gunther's next challenger is the perfect time to give the green light on his return.

Drew McIntyre hasn't had a singles program with The Ring General. Both were shifted to WWE RAW in an effort to re-energize the competition, so directing the rivals for the first time ever will make sense.

There are also not many experienced babyfaces to step up to Gunther, except Matt Riddle and Johnny Gargano.

#1. Lita turns heel on Becky Lynch

Last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch sent Trish Stratus packing with a brutal assault. The Hall of Famer insulted The Man and her family for weeks after costing her the Women's Tag Team Championship, and she will finally have her say on the matter tonight.

The Man could call out Stratus to book their match for Night of Champions. However, the legend may respond alongside her longtime friend, Lita. Conspiracy theory suggested that Trish attacking Lita backstage was an act in order to trick Becky into believing that the latter will be on her side.

It is believed that a series of matches will take place between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, starting from Night of Champions and ending at SummerSlam. The legend will initially pick the victories, but the result of the feud will belong to the younger star.

