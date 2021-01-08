5 Surprises that could happen in January- Goldberg confronted by former WWE opponent, Major heel turn, Royal Rumble return

They say that the road to WrestleMania for WWE begins after the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to happen later this month. All eyes will be on WWE as they attempt to build WrestleMania, for the second time in a row, during the Pandemic era.

To overcome the absence of fans, WWE will have to rely on the oldest trick in the book- storytelling.

Consequently, one or more surprises could happen through the course of the month of January that shakes up the overall WWE product, thereby becoming major talking points about the show. An interesting show attracts viewers through 'word of mouth', and surprises are the best way to get there.

Be sure to weigh in and let us know which surprises you'd like to see through this month, in the comments.

#5 The Fiend confronts Goldberg after his WWE Championship match for revenge

Many people are still bristling about the fact that The Fiend's mystique and aura were diminished when Goldberg brought his reign to a halt not long ago in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg pushed Drew so hard that it changed shows! #WWERaw — Samuel 🔥 (@MotionlessFiend) January 5, 2021

There is an angle to be explored here and once Goldberg and Drew McIntyre clash, irrespective of the outcome (there's a spoiler on the final page of this article), the match could end with The Fiend returning to settle his score against Goldberg.

Advertisement

The WWE Universe wants to see The Fiend get his comeuppance against Goldberg and this could certainly happen in a cinematic match, that takes us back in time through the former World Champion's storied WCW and WWE career.

Maybe a retirement stipulation is added to the match and The Fiend is responsible for sending Goldberg into the sunset.

But yes, a showdown between The Fiend and Goldberg could most definitely happen following his WWE Championship match.