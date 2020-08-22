5 Surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: XXX - NXT gets invaded, NXT Superstars challenge main roster champions? 

We are merely a few hours away from the 30th edition of NXT's highly successful PPV series, NXT TakeOver: XXX. The show will take place on August 22, 2020, from the home base of the Black and Gold brand of WWE, Full Sail University in Florida.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches are set to take place at NXT TakeOver: XXX, including matches for the NXT and NXT Women's Championship. The vacant North American Championship will be up for grabs in a ladder match, in what could very well be the match of the night.

With the show taking place a night before WWE SummerSlam, NXT would want to deliver big, as they always do. And to achieve the same, Triple H might have a few tricks and twists up his sleeves to heighten the drama at the PPV.

Let's take a look at five possible surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Be sure to comment down and let me know your predictions for the show.

#5 Dominik Dijakovic costs Keith Lee the NXT Championship

The NXT Champion Keith Lee will be defending his title at TakeOver this weekend against Karrion Kross, a man who has been wreaking havoc on the NXT roster ever since his arrival. Now, as excited as fans are to witness the clash between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, there has been a sense of confusion as to who would come out on top.

Keith Lee has just recently won the NXT title and fans would want to see him have a long run with it. Karrion Kross, on the other hand, has huge momentum behind him which might get halted if he loses to the Limitless One. They both can't afford to lose the match clean and a "no contest" finish might not be a good way to end a TakeOver.

But what if Dominik Dijakovic returns and costs Keith Lee the match and the title, be it willingly or by mistake. Dominik has been absent from NXT TV for a few weeks after being destroyed in a match by Kross. While there has been massive speculation about him being in the new anonymous faction of WWE, RETRIBUTION, he might just surprise everyone by appearing at TakeOver this weekend. Speaking of RETRIBUTION...