The year 2020 has been one filled with more downs than ups for WWE, where the company had to improvise in light of the unfortunate Covid-19 pandemic.

To WWE's credit, they created the ThunderDome, they perfected the cinematic match, and they even tried some unique concepts like RAW Underground, even though the concept did not really last all that long.

With twenty days remaining in the year 2020, WWE may be tempted to close out the year with a bang, and to achieve this objective, the company could certainly book the following 5 surprises.

#5 Goldberg returns to WWE to seek retribution against Roman Reigns

Yes, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are on a collision course next, and the two of them will slug it out at WWE TLC 2020 later this month.

However, the one feud that everyone has been talking about is the possibility of Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Goldberg took a shot at Roman Reigns on WWE's The Bump:

He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at sub-par level. Let's me perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

When Roman Reigns likely puts Kevin Owens away, could we hear Goldberg's familiar music playing on the speakers of the ThunderDome?

Imagine what a talking point such a massive confrontation could potentially be!