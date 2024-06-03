5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - Liv Morgan reveals secret, Gunther issues challenge & more

This week's edition of WWE RAW is almost here and there are tons of exciting storylines on the red brand at the moment. Liv Morgan successfully defended her Women's World Championship last week in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch. The 29-year-old then shared a kiss with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio after the match.

Gunther won this year's King of the Ring tournament and is guaranteed a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Damian Priest will be defending the title against Drew McIntyre on June 15 at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Listed below are five surprises that could happen on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW:

#5. CM Punk could appear on WWE RAW to reveal he will be at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has boasted about injuring CM Punk to keep their rivalry alive as the 45-year-old nurses a torn triceps suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

The Best in The World could appear on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW and announce that he will once again be on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

CM Punk served as the guest commentator for the title match at WrestleMania in which Drew McIntyre got the better of Seth Rollins. However, The Scottish Warrior's obsession with CM Punk got the best of him as he taunted him.

Punk responded with an attack, and Damian Priest took the opportunity to cash in his MITB contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The former AEW Champion could be on commentary once again on June 15 to play mind games with McIntyre.

#4. Adam Pearce could book a major title match for Clash at the Castle

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler recently won a Fatal Four-Way match against Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri, Damage CTRL, and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. With the victory, the duo are the number one contenders to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Adam Pearce could announce tomorrow night that Stark and Baszler will receive their title shot later this month at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

#3. Otis could finally stand up to Chad Gable

Chad Gable has become a monster since failing to win the Intercontinental Championship. He tried to whip Otis with his belt following the big man's loss to Bronson Reed last Monday night on WWE RAW. However, Maxxine Dupri stopped the veteran before he could do it, and The Alpha Academy leader responded by kicking her out of the ring. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn rushed the ring but Otis didn't help the veteran as Gable beat him down.

Otis should listen to the WWE Universe clamoring for him to stand up to Chad Gable. Although he hasn't turned his back on Gable yet, if he is disrespected once again, he may decide to stand up for himself tomorrow night.

#2. Gunther could issue a challenge for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction alongside Ludwig Kaiser. He has had some battles with Sheamus over the years and eliminated him from this year's King of the Ring tournament. The Ring General then went on to win the tournament last weekend in Saudi Arabia by defeating Randy Orton in a match with a controversial finish.

Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser are currently involved in a rivalry on WWE RAW. Gunther defeated The Celtic Warrior at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in a memorable match, and he could challenge him to have one more match on June 15.

#1. Liv Morgan could reveal what is really going on with her and Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio shared a kiss last week at the end of WWE RAW. Dirty Dom accidentally played a part in the 29-year-old retaining the title over Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Morgan gave him a kiss after his interference, and Mysterio appeared to be blindsided by it.

Morgan could show footage of herself and Mysterio out on a date to further the storyline. This would cause major issues within The Judgment Day and more intrigue for Rhea Ripley's reaction when she returns from injury. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship last month due to an untimely injury.

