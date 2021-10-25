5 Surprises for RAW after Crown Jewel: Unexpected title change, Real-life feud to be used for Survivor Series match?

It's the season premiere of RAW tonight, and there could be a lot in store. It's also the first RAW after Crown Jewel, meaning it's the first episode that will build to Survivor Series 2021.

While we've seen interbrand matches between the WWE Draft and Crown Jewel, the crossover will happen again - but this time to build towards Survivor Series. There's going to be a lot at stake tonight, and here are a few possible surprises we could see on the new era of RAW:

#5. Will there be a surprise result in the RAW Tag Team title match?

This week on RAW, there will be a Tag Team title rematch from Crown Jewel as RK-Bro faces AJ Styles & Omos. The two teams have been feuding throughout the summer, and many assumed that Crown Jewel was the conclusion.

Ideally, it should have been, but that doesn't seem to be the case. WWE booked an immediate rematch for some reason, and it may have bigger consequences. Meanwhile, The Street Profits officially make their return to RAW.

Before the Draft took effect, The Street Profits faced RK-Bro in a non-title match on RAW. It ended without an actual finish, keeping the former champions strong and setting them up as future contenders.

Although RAW has some tag teams, there haven't been too many who have been involved in the Tag Team title picture. The last 3 months of WWE programming have mainly been centered around AJ Styles & Omos, and that's what we've been seeing.

This could go one of two ways - either RK-Bro retain the RAW Tag Team Titles and the feud ends for good, or there's a shock title change where AJ Styles & Omos reclaim their thrones.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫

#CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can’t wait to go back! Thank you 🤙PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫 One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can’t wait to go back! Thank you 🤙

PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫

#CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw https://t.co/vpxDC3fE33

Given that it's the season premiere of RAW, it wouldn't be surprising to see that kind of title change happen. However, it still feels a bit premature to do so as RK-Bro are only two-and-a-half months into their run with the gold.

Since WWE wants the RK-Bro storyline to extend, they should hold the titles for the rest of 2021 and give them a considerably long reign before dropping it. However, a surprise title change could still be in the works.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam