5 Surprises for RAW (May 24th, 2021): Former US Champion to turn heel for the first time, Unexpected Title change to happen?

RAW began the build to Hell in a Cell 2021 last week post-WrestleMania Backlash. While there's less than a month left until the next pay-per-view, RAW has started on the right foot for once. That wasn't the case between April and May, but a good episode last week has left hope that WWE is seriously trying to have a good build on RAW and not just SmackDown.

This week's episode of RAW could be filled with several twists and turns. With some new storylines established and a lot to look forward to, here are some things that could happen:

#5. Riddle vs Xavier Woods ends with a twist on RAW

Allies no more?

Riddle, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston have been allies for a while now on RAW. There was even a funny backstage segment (posted online only) where the New Day members ate his cookies. Last week, Randy Orton faced Kofi Kingston in a less intense renewal of their 2019 rivalry, and the result didn't change.

This time, however, Kofi Kingston needed a bit of a distraction from Xavier Woods to make it happen. It was a bit of a fluke, but the result stood. What was surprising, however, was post-match - when Riddle shoved Xavier Woods down following their celebration.

This week on RAW, they come to blows as former United States Champion Riddle faces Xavier Woods. As a team, R-K-Bro remains undefeated. But is momentum on their side?

It would be interesting to see how the match plays out. Whether Riddle wins or loses, it would be a big twist if he turned heel for the first time in his WWE career. It would make R-K-Bro the biggest threat to the RAW Tag Team division and would instantly shoot them into title contention.

While we're not sure if it's too early, a Riddle heel turn could be an interesting direction that works out.

