5 surprises that could be in store for the first WWE SmackDown after Clash in Paris

WWE SmackDown after Clash in Paris will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show promises to be a big one, as it will be centered around the aftermath of the recently concluded premium live event in France.

Ad

Tonight's episode of the blue brand show will feature John Cena's final appearance in Chicago and CM Punk's return to SmackDown in his hometown. Additionally, Sami Zayn is scheduled to make his appearance as the new United States Champion after defeating Solo Sikoa for the title last week.

With Triple H having the habit of shocking fans with major surprises during the show, let's explore five surprises that could be in store for the first WWE SmackDown after Clash in Paris:

Ad

Trending

#5. AJ Lee might return on SmackDown

CM Punk was unable to regain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, thanks to Becky Lynch, who helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the title. The Visionary won the gold by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk upon his return on SummerSlam Night One after the latter had just defeated Gunther in a colossal battle to win the title in the main event.

Ad

Having sustained another pinfall loss in the Fatal Four-Way Match last Sunday in France, The Second City Saint sought to get his hands on Rollins the following night on RAW. However, he was confronted by Lynch, who took shots at him and also slapped him numerous times.

Ad

Given this angle, fans now anticipate the return of CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, to confront The Man. With Punk set to return tonight on SmackDown, there's a high possibility he may not return alone. In a shocking twist, Lee might finally make a surprising comeback on the blue brand. If this happens, it could set up a Mixed Tag Team Match against The Visionary and The Man at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

Ad

#4. Street Profits split?

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) on the July 11 episode of SmackDown.

That said, the Stamford-based promotion has been dropping teases in recent weeks about a split of the fan favorite duo. Additionally, the team lost to The Wyatt Sicks in consecutive matches when they faced off at Clash in Paris, and Bo Dallas even questioned if they were truly family before the bout.

Ad

In a shocking twist, the creative team could finally book the breakup of the Street Profits tonight on the blue brand as part of a blockbuster storyline. It worked for The Usos and could work for them as well.

#3. Jacob Fatu betrays Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been building steam in his rivalry against Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks on SmackDown. The bitter rivals finally faced off last week for the WWE United States Championship, where Zayn secured the victory to win the title for the first time in his career.

Ad

Sikoa had played the numbers game on Jacob Fatu to win the gold at Night of Champions 2025. However, Fatu has failed to regain the title since then and might seek to do so now that Solo is seemingly out of the way.

In a massive turn of events on tonight's episode of SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf might betray Sami Zayn and challenge him for the United States Championship.

#2. Drew McIntyre confronts John Cena

Drew McIntyre took out Cody Rhodes on SmackDown after SummerSlam. The latter had defeated John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

After attacking Rhodes, McIntyre advised Logan Paul to do so to Cena in their match at Clash in Paris. The heel duo had joined forces to attack The Franchise Player earlier on the blue brand before The American Nightmare came out for the save.

This situation has now sparked speculation about the veterans facing off in the future. With that being said, the creative team may now decide to give fans their dream match. In a shocking twist, Drew McIntyre might confront John Cena tonight on SmackDown to set up a match with the veteran at Wrestlepalooza, despite his ongoing tensions with Randy Orton.

Ad

#1. Tiffany Stratton turns heel against Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, where she was pinned by the reigning champ.

However, the two rivals joined forces against Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in a tag team match on the August 21 episode of SmackDown. Despite winning the bout that night, there was still tension between the duo.

Given this angle, in a shocking twist, Tiffany Stratton might turn heel and attack Cargill tonight on the blue brand. With many speculating about the former AEW star's heel turn, the creative team may decide to surprise fans and have the reigning champion embrace her dark side instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More