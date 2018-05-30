5 surprises that can happen on SmackDown Live tonight (May 29, 2018)

With less than three weeks from Money In The Bank, what surprises are in store for tonight?

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe clash in the main event of SmackDown Live tonight...

We are now less than three weeks away from the Money In The Bank pay per view. Traditionally this is one of the more exciting pay per views on the WWE calendar due to the ladder match that made its debut in 2005.

On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, we will find out the eighth and final competitor to enter the ladder match when Daniel Bryan takes on Samoa Joe. On the women's side, that field of eight was completed last night when Sasha Banks defeated Ruby Riott in the Gauntlet Match to determine their final spot.

SmackDown Live takes place tonight from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, and this article will take a look at five potential surprises that may occur on this week's episode.

Included in this week's surprises will be the start of a new championship feud, some physicality you didn't see coming, a legit challenger for a newcomer, the next step in the WWE Championship feud, and how tonight's main event will play out.

Let's start with Jeff Hardy and what's next for his WWE United States Championship...

#5 Jeff Hardy's challenger is revealed for the WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy entering the arena for his match with Daniel Bryan last week...

Last week's main event was Jeff Hardy taking on Daniel Bryan for the first time in a dream match. With Jeff Hardy coming up short to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder match, his focus will now be on defending his WWE United States Championship at the pay per view in less than three weeks.

Most of the SmackDown Live roster is tied up in feuds and the ladder match itself, so this is where I would finally debut SAnitY to attack the Charismatic Enigma. Either Killian Dain or Eric Young would be fit to challenge Hardy for the title, but I would personally put the leader of SAnitY, Young in the match.