5 Surprises that could happen at AEW Revolution- Former WWE star debuts, Major title change

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There could be more than one big surprise in store

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way in, honestly, what has been a very short span of time. I think it would not be unfair to call them the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world as of now.

Their next big show, AEW Revolution will come to us this weekend and we at Sportskeeda will bring you all the action as it unfolds with live coverage. From the arrival of Moxley to the debut of Santana and Ortiz, AEW always makes it a point to pack their pay-per-views with surprises galore and this one shouldn't be any different.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know how excited you are about the upcoming show. Do you think that AEW Dynamite is a more exciting show these days than RAW and SmackDown are?

In any case, without wasting any more of your precious time, let me dive straight into the thick of things with this list.

#5 Brodie Lee's debut

You may know him as Luke Harper from his stint in WWE, as a part of The Wyatt Family and The Bludgeon Brothers. He was recently released from the company, and one does not need to think too hard to realize where he could be headed next. Jon Moxley vs. Luke Harper would be a contest for the ages and it does seem very likely that AEW will be the new home for Brodie Lee.

So, whether he joins The Inner Circle or just attacks Jon Moxley shortly after he either wins or loses the AEW Championship remains to be seen. But don't be very surprised if you see Lee in All Elite Wrestling as a part of the roster very soon indeed. And let's hope this run pans out significantly better than his WWE run did.

1 / 5 NEXT