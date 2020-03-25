5 Surprises that could happen at WrestleMania 36: Major WWE Superstar is stabbed in the back, Big return

Could we see the ultimate twist on the Grandest Stage Of Them All?

Could WWE make yet a very unpopular decision, for long-term benefits?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could we actually see the ultimate betrayal at WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania this year is going to look and feel very different from all of the editions that have preceded this one, and it could set new benchmarks and standards for the event as well. This year, WrestleMania 36 will happen across two nights in multiple locations, because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

And because of the situation that exists in the world at the moment, the matches will take place in front of no crowd at all. For the same reason, it is necessary for the people watching at home to have a reason to be invested in the proceedings.

In this article, I shall mention 5 things that could potentially happen during the show that could be dubbed 'surprises'. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think these surprise will add an element of interest to what is already shaping up to be a very unique show, thus far.

#5 Brock Lesnar loses to Drew McIntyre, Paul Heyman turns on him

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been such an invaluable part of each other's entourage that it is hard to imagine one without the other these days. But what if the plan is for Paul Heyman to realize that Drew McIntyre is the future, and turn on Brock Lesnar, leading to McIntyre picking up the big victory at WrestleMania? It would essentially change everything and could even make Brock Lesnar a babyface.

The problem with WWE's programming has been that there really hasn't been a jolt of this nature in quite some time and if it were to happen, it would shake the foundation and the landscape of WWE to the very core.

We know Brock Lesnar can speak when he needs to, and maybe he could be paired with a brand new manager, going forward. We really haven't seen a battle of the managers yet and that could be very interesting indeed, in my opinion.

1 / 5 NEXT