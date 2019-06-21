×
5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Stomping Grounds: Bray Wyatt returns as referee, heel turn?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.00K   //    21 Jun 2019, 09:38 IST

Stomping Grounds could potentially be a very, very good show
Having been a fan of the WWE product for a long time, there's one thing that I have realized. All of the shows that have a lot of hype around it invariably fail to deliver at all.

And it is the shows without the hoopla, without the fanfare of The Undertaker vs. Goldberg for instance, where the full-timers step up and take things to the next level. Which is why I personally believe that this show could be a dark horse that actually does deliver.

But for the show to be memorable, one that fans cherish for a long time, it needs a few surprises. Thankfully, the show has been set up in such a manner that surprises galore could happen at Stomping Grounds.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts in the comments section below, ladies and gentlemen.

#5 Big E turns heel on Kofi Kingston

The New Day was always a group of 3 equals. It was a unit where three individuals came together to have fun, but more importantly kick their opponents into oblivion. However, of late, what has happened is that Kofi Kingston has become the superstar of the group, making the other two people his henchmen.

Big E may not take too kindly to something like this, considering that he was always primed to be the next big thing in WWE. A few of you may know that once upon a time, he was even supposed to get the Roman Reigns push, according to reports. And lest you forget, he also has a lot of history with Dolph Ziggler.

Which is why it is all too likely that he will turn heel at WWE Stomping Grounds. The New Day as a unit will cease to exist then, but people have felt that they've been past their expiry date for a while now.



