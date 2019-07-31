5 Surprises that could happen in WWE in August: Unexpected title change, Massive return

Riju Dasgupta

Could we see the end of KofiMania happen next month?

Last month was a significant one for WWE because Vince McMahon called upon two stalwarts of the industry in Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to help him steer the ship over the coming months. August is the month when these individuals will finally settle into their roles and carry forth the ideas they may have for the product.

Which means that the landscape of WWE could change entirely come August. What surprises will the month bring to the men and women of WWE?

I may not have the answers but I'll try and make a few informed guesses based on what I've been reading and the rumors I'm hearing. Plus, it's easy to see patterns when it comes to WWE's booking if you've followed the product for any length of time, really.

I'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this list in the comments section below.

#5 The Undisputed ERA comes up to face The OC

New Day and OC draped in gold before the Undisputed Era #RAW pic.twitter.com/1c1zutktC4 — Seth Brooks (@SPBITW9) July 30, 2019

I loved the fact that there seemed to be a sense of 'gang' warfare on RAW this week, with The OC and The Samoans, including Reigns and The Usos, appearing as cohesive trios. The OC obviously holds a lot of gold among them. The Undisputed ERA has a chance to do that when they appear at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on SummerSlam 2019 weekend.

O'Reilly and Fish could become the NXT Tag Team Champions while Roderick Strong could become the NXT North American Champion. It is a well-known fact that Adam Cole is the reigning NXT Champion and the face of the brand at the moment. Could we see the ultimate clash between Champions, in August?

The New Day also holds a lot of gold among them, right now. Could The Undisputed ERA be called up for this dream clash, shortly after SummerSlam?

