What is next in the whole McIntyre vs. Rollins saga?

Because RAW is weighed down with an extra hour, sometimes the show can become a little difficult to watch as opposed to SmackDown or AEW, because there is no crowd in attendance. The audience is the heart and the soul of what we've come to know and love as sports entertainment and RAW has suffered ever since the world went sideways.

Paul Heyman has been in charge of RAW in recent times and under his able leadership we have seen some commendable changes- from Drew McIntyre finally getting his due to superstars such as Angel Garza and Austin Theory actually getting the time to shine on RAW. The genius behind ECW can be relied upon to make RAW even more interesting than it is right now, with the following changes.

#5 Akam returns to RAW

We know that Rezar is injured and while Drew McIntyre may believe that he has Seth Rollins' number and now that he knows about Murphy, he can also keep the disciple at bay, there may be a nasty and huge surprise awaiting him on RAW, I fear.

Akam is certainly a formidable foe even without his trusty aide by his side and he could return to take his place by Seth Rollins' side this week. So, when a confrontation between the Champion and the challenger ensues on this week's show, it is all too likely that Drew McIntyre could be surprised by the big man that everyone seems to have forgotten about.

Akam vs. Drew McIntyre could also be a very fun non-PPV main event on RAW, in my opinion. It is certainly a match I would personally be intrigued to see unfold.